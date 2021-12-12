Black Lions bar buys 300 toys to give kids for Christmas

Two Army veterans who are now coworkers at a Mandan bar decided to give back to their community in a different way this Christmas.

Garret Hooker and Robert Puttre served together in Afghanistan in 2010.

Since this October, the duo decided to donate a dollar from every beer sold to raise money for Christmas gifts for kids in need.

They raised about $6,000 from beer sales, and with it, bought 300 toys that were given away at a Christmas party Sunday.

The bar also had free food, games and the chance to meet Santa.

“We knew we could pull it off. I’m not going to lie, I was surprised by the turnout today. It is unbelievable. For a few minutes there was no walking room here. It was awesome to see all those children,” Black Lions Owner Garrett Hooker said.

“We love to make people happy; we love to serve people. It’s a part of our job in the military and as bartenders, we are here to serve,” Black Lions bartender Robert Puttre said.

This is the first year for the event and both say they want to make this an annual event.