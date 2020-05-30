Black Lives Matter Protest, George Floyd Vigil to be held in Minot

A Black Lives Matter Protest/George Floyd Vigil will be held in Minot on Sunday, May 31 at 12 p.m., according to a new Facebook event.

The event says the protest shows “that Minot stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to communicate that we feel the police no longer have the public’s best interest in mind.”

The creator of the event says the protest will be peaceful. The creator of the group says the protest will be peaceful. She asks that you not engage with anyone, and to let their “presence and signs” speak for them. She said to bring masks and socially distance in consideration of the coronavirus.

She says anyone who supports the Black Lives Matter movement and who are mourning the lost lives of people of color and George Floyd are invited to join.

The protest and vigil will be held at Oak Park, at 1300 4th Ave NW.

