Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Minot on Sunday

Protests for the recent death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, are taking place all over the world. And today protesters gathered in Minot to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Report PJ Walker there and has the details.

Over 300 people showed up to Minot’s Oak Park Sunday afternoon to reflect and mourn over the life of George Floyd.

“I was complaining about how I wanted to go to the cities and wasn’t able to make it. So my friend was like why don’t you do one here,” said Bre Nickelson.

Bre Nickelson, who organized the Black Lives Matter protest, says the turnout for the event was far more than she expected. She says it shows that the people in the Minot community are able to come together as one.

“As I’ve been saying today, we live in this very secluded community where we don’t have the experience to the rest of the country. And if people don’t pay attention they aren’t going to see what’s happening going on everywhere else,” added Nickelson.

Many people at the protest had signs, displaying their thoughts, about the current issues in the world. Along with parents and their children at the event, there were also local organizations, showing that they stand behind each other and the community, in such dark times.

“Being bikers, we are diverse all across the world. We come from all different areas and we come from different beliefs and different views. But what we can do is care about one another,” said Evan Hunt.

The vice president of the Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club says it is important for him to use his voice in the community to help encourage others as well as inform them about issues such as race.

Hunt added, “Being silently complicit on things like this isn’t going to work for us. So when people speak out for people who can’t speak it gives people the strength to stand back up.”

Other speakers at the event shared the same ideas. Being the voice for the voiceless, and encouraging others to take a stand for such an import issue.

I believe in preventing something before it happens. I don’t like to react to situations, I like to already prevent them from happening. So it’s important that we need to stand together now if we have not. Because if we stand together now because when those outside influences try to come in and divide us, they can’t,” said one speaker, Ernest Usher.

Nickelson says the knows it will take more than one protest to change things in America, but Sunday’s event was a start. A start to what she hopes is a shift in the way we love and care for one another.