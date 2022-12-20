BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas isn’t all about presents, toys, or food. Sometimes, it can be easy to forget that the holiday season is about much more than that.

Putting others before yourself is a big part of Christmas. Tuesday, the students at the St. Marys Academy learned how to do just that before school let out for the semester.

Students celebrated their last weeks of school by making tie blankets for those in need.

The St. Mary’s “Sharing the Warmth Project” is a part of their peer mentoring program at the school and all of the items will be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“I think it’s important because it’s helping us give back to the community. and give other people Christmas gifts,” said Anna Brach a student at St. Mary’s Academy.

“And some people can’t get their own Christmas gifts or be warm, and they just need something to comfort them during the Christmas season,” added Olivia Lundeen, another student at St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s got the fleece fabric from a donor and it took students only about an hour to come up with almost 80 fleece blankets.

However, students are not only making blankets they’re also collecting warm clothing such as hats and gloves and they’re also donating more than $700 in gift cards to the Children’s Advocacy center. This is not only to help others in need this holiday season, but it also teaches students how to make a difference.

“I think they want to affect change, and if you give them a cause and you give them the opportunity, all you need to do is get out of their way. They’re so passionate and they’re so caring of others and that’s why projects today are such a beautiful thing,” said St. Mary’s Academy 7th Grade Religion Teacher, Duane Eichele.

For their last hour of school on Tuesday, students exchanged Christmas cards and their hand-made blankets were blessed before being sent off.