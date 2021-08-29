Blarney Stone Pub in Bismarck honors fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

A table at Blarney Stone Pub is reserved for the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Some restaurant staff wanted to do something in remembrance of the fallen soldiers.

“We don’t know those guys personally, but they are ultimately our brothers, they made the same sacrifices, they made the same commitments to our country,” Austin Click, Blarney Stone Pub manager, said.

The idea to reserve a table came from other veteran workers.

“We’re not out here trying to bring attention to ourselves, we want to do it ultimately for those families,” Click said. Click served in the Marines from 20-12 until 2016. He said he can relate to the responsibilities that have to be carried out as a Marine.

He said the commitments made when becoming a member of the armed forces include knowing that you might have to give the ultimate sacrifice. “It could of very easily been one of us in that position,”Click said.

Shianne Moen, is a bartender, and also a Navy Veteran. She said she is proud of her service. “It’s just nice to see that people are recognizing us and not just veterans, but those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Moen said.

“We know what those guys have gone through, where they went through to get to where they were at,” Click said.

And where they are now is in the minds and hearts of their fellow soldier with a final salute and toast.

