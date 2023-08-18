MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People living in Northwest Minot may feel a bit safer now that they have their own firehouse.

Fire Station 5 is now fully operational, and the Fire Department held a ceremony Friday to celebrate.

Minot’s newest fire and rescue facility is signing on for duty as the city’s fifth fire station. Leaders say the two-bay, 8,700-square-foot building located on 4th Ave NW, will bring faster response times and more fire protection to the area.

“It was taking seven, eight, nine minutes to get over here from the other stations. It is a long run for the other stations to come over here,” said Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel. “So, it’s really nice that we can be right here in the heart of this community and this area.”

The station has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a full kitchen, a gym, and a laundry room. 12 firefighters are now calling the new firehouse home. Nine of them are already employed with the fire department and three new firefighters were hired during the spring.

The firehouse also has a brand-new fire engine, and a unique amenity to keep our firemen and women safe, after saving lives.

“We also have put all of our gear in a separate area so that when they are off-gassing, the air will move in there and get all those contaminates out of the building as best they can to really protect our firefighters, as we are prone to getting cancer more than the general public,” explained Kronschnabel. “We’ve also put in steam showers for our firefighters to get those contaminates out of their bodies as soon as we can. So, those steam showers with the added heat component will be able to allow them to get out of there quicker. “

Fire Station 5 has been in the works for more than five years, with some setbacks due to the city budget. But city council members say, it is an investment that is not a want, it’s now a need, for their growing city.

“Safe and welcoming is Minot City Council’s aspirations. And so, certainly having adequate fire service is part of being safe and welcoming. So, we know that it’s necessary. And as the city continues to grow, we probably will need to look at more fire stations,” said Minot City Council Member, Lisa Olson.

Chief Kronschnabel said response times to the area will now be anywhere from one to four minutes in NW Minot, and firefighters are excited to bring that protection to the city.