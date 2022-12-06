BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Blippi is taking stages across the country next year and plans to make a stop right here in Bismarck!

According to the Bismarck Event Center, “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” will be coming to Bismarck on May 7, 2023 with tickets set to go on sale Friday, December 9 @ 11 a.m.

Fans will be able to dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

Also, check out the Bismarck Event Center’s website to learn how you can get your ticket before they sell out!