The National Weather Service calls this spring snowstorm historic and it’s jogging the memories of many who recall a similar event back in April 1997.

“I’m glad you’re there and I’m here in the comfort of my home this time!” Teresa Johnson said with a laugh.



Twenty-five years ago Teresa Johnson was the program director at a radio station that was located in the same building as KX News on South Broadway near what’s now Home Depot in Minot.



She lived in Sawyer at the time, her young children had chickenpox (!) and she was able to leave them with family in Minot that day.



Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader had recently moved to North Dakota.



“I had a big four-wheel-drive truck, I just came from Alaska, you know, no big deal,” he said.



Turns out, it was a big deal, and people like Tom and Teresa had to get to work to keep the public informed.



“They actually came and picked us up on the snowmobile, took us to the station, and then we did six-hour shifts,” Teresa said. “You were on the air for six hours and then you slept for six hours.”



Tom decided to drive to work. He says he drove in the wrong lane and into a snowbank, but he made it.



He shares this bold memory: “So then I start walking, I had to crawl behind different cars just to get out of the wind, it took me 45 minutes to cross the Minot Chrysler [Minot Automotive] parking lot to get to the front door. I pound on the front door but everybody’s in the back. I didn’t know that I was a new employee! So I pound on the door, I’m sweating, there’s ice all over me, I fall down from exhaustion and the sports guy walks in and goes, ‘he’s going to die!’ True story.”



Outside of Minot, conditions were pretty similar.



“I just thought it would blow over.” Lake Metigoshe resident Lori Sollin said. “Well, lo and behold it came to be Saturday night into Sunday morning and I, in all the years I’ve lived up here, I’ve never seen that much snow.”



Her husband was already working out of town before it hit.



“By Monday morning I was glad to see the sun. I called my husband I said, ‘you need to get up here we need to get out, I need to get to work, these kids are driving me nuts!'”



While that situation may be what some are experiencing now, just like it was then, it’ll be something to remember.



“Part of it is, that ’97 blizzard the snowfall was about one to one and a half inches an hour, Tom explained. “There were times yesterday it was two to three inches an hour. That’s crazy!”

Viewers have been sending KX News messages about another big storm in 1984.



People recall the snow piles being so high, that they could walk right up to their rooftops.

