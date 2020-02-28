Bloms, Myers Win 4-H Northeast District Archery Match in Cando

Twenty-three Ward County 4-H youth participated in the Northeast District Archery Match on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Cando. Indoor Archery Matches are split up by age and bow type divisions. Ages are Beginner 8 to 10; Junior 11 to 13; Senior 14 to 18; and Masters who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for the national contest.

Barebow and Freestyle are the bow types. Barebow has no sights or releases and Freestyle has either a sight or a release.

Winning the Masters Freestyle division was Ethan Myers, Minot, with a score of 297. Placing third in the Senior Freestyle division was Tate Novodvorsky, Douglas, with a score of 289. Also representing Ward County were Jacob Saunders and Karter Myers, both from Minot. The team of T. Novodvorsky, Saunders, and K. Myers won the Senior Freestyle division with a combined score of 805 points.

In the Senior Barebow division, T. Novodvorsky placed sixth with a score of 256. Placing tenth was E. Myers with a score of 233. Also representing Ward County were Saunders, and K. Myers. The team of T. Novodvorsky, E. Myers, Saunders, and K. Myers won the Senior Barebow division with a combined score of 690 points.

Members of the Ward County 4-H Competing in Freestyle are (left to right): Master Ethan Myers, Senior Tate Novodvorsky, and Senior Karter Myers Photo provided by Nicole Myers

Competing in the Junior Freestyle division and placing eighth with a score of 128 was Peyton Helwig, Kenmare. Also representing Ward County were Clay Fegley, Berthold; Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio; Layne Korgel, Minot; Vanessa Fransen, Makoti; and Clay Carpenter, Granville. The team of P. Helwig, Fegley, Brooklyn Bloms, and Korgel placed third in the Junior Freestyle division with a score of 356.

In the Junior Barebow division Elizabeth Michel, Berthold, placed sixth with a score of 239. Also representing Ward County were Brooklyn Bloms, Korgel, and Abigail Potts, Carpio. The team of E. Michel, Brooklyn Bloms, Korgel, and A. Potts placed third in the Junior Barebow division with a score of 689.

In the Beginner Freestyle division Brynlee Bloms, Carpio, placed third with a score of 123. Olivia Johnson, Minot, placed fourth with a score of 117. Placing tenth was Cole Whitcher, Minot, with a score of 105. Also representing Ward County were Elise Helwig, Kenmare; Faith Carpenter, Granville; Levi Potts, Carpio; and Ryia Beeter, Minot. The team of Brynlee Bloms, Johnson, Whitcher, and E. Helwig won the Beginner Freestyle division with a combined score of 345.

Winning the Beginner Barebow division was Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio, with a score of 234. Placing tenth was Breanna Mindt, Minot, with a score of 159. Also representing Ward County were Lillyanna Wright, Mason Hanson, Minot; Abrielle Michel, Berthold, and Beeter. The team of Brynlee Bloms, Mindt, Wright, and A. Michel placed second in the Beginner Barebow division with a combined score of 547.