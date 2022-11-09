MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Vitalant, every day, patients in hospitals and other surgical centers need about 29,000 units of red blood cells, 5,000 units of platelets, and 65,000 units of plasma.

The nation is experiencing a blood shortage, which was worsened by the pandemic.

There is currently a decrease in donors, and the account manager for Vitalant says usually around this time of year, the amount of donors drops even lower.

She says fewer people donate during winter holidays than any other time of the year, but patients aren’t able to take a break.

“When the donations do fall short, that really puts the hospitals in a tough situation to determine who gets blood, who is critical, who can wait. We don’t want anyone to ever have to wait to get blood,” said account manager Teresa Johnson.

If you would like to donate blood at a Vitalant center or start a blood drive, you can call Johnson at 701-609-4110 or visit the Vitalant website.