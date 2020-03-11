Blue Cross Blue Shield taking steps to protect the health of North Dakotans

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) said its top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of all North Dakotans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

BCBSND has the following plan for COVID-19 testing:

Waiving any cost-sharing, including co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance for CDC-recommended laboratory testing of COVID-19

BCBSND will waive cost-sharing for an in-network provider office visit, urgent care center and emergency room visit when testing for COVID-19

Waiving cost-shares may be done on a retrospective case-by-case basis.

Subsequent hospital stays associated with COVID-19 will be covered in accordance with the member’s current health benefit plan.

BCBSND has the following plan for prescription medications:

BCBSND is increasing access to prescriptions by allowing pharmacies to refill prescriptions earlier than typically allowed. In addition, most plans allow members to fill maintenance medications for up to a 90-day supply through local or mail-order pharmacies

To ensure members have the medications they need on hand, BCBSND now allows pharmacies to waive “refill too soon” limits on prescriptions

In addition, BCBSND is working with its pharmacy benefit manager, Prime Therapeutics, to monitor a possible shortage of raw materials for prescription drugs. Its pharmacy partner is working with our entire network of suppliers, wholesalers, manufacturers and pharmacies (both chains and smaller purchasing entities) to proactively collaborate and identify medication shortages before our members are impacted

BCBSND has the following plan for online doctor visits:

Since COVID-19 is a communicable disease, BCBSND encourages the use of online doctor visits to reduce the strain on our health care system and limit the unnecessary spread of disease

BCBSND encourages all North Dakotans to use online doctor visits made available by their health care provider, or;