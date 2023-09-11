UNDERWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — A company that produces renewable fuel just got some major thanks from one of their employees.

Blue Flint Ethanol received the Patriotic Employer Award from the North Dakota Army National Guard.

Sergeant First Class Nicholas Milbrath wrote the nomination and submitted it to the company he works for, Blue Flint.

“It was out of the blue. This how we try and behave as an organization and to have somebody go above and beyond and write the recommendation and put the effort in that they did was a tremendous honor for us,” said Jeff Zueger, CEO of Harveststone and Blue Flint Ethanol.

Milbrath says Blue Flint does an outstanding job caring for its employees while in the Guard and veterans.

CEO Jeff Zueger said they told Milbrath they support him and that they always want to send the message that while you are an employee of theirs, they know you also have this other responsibility and obligation and they support that.

However, the work at Blue Flint does not slow down.

Reid Kraft, the yard operations manager, says although soldiers can get their orders in advance, it does vary sometimes. With Milbrath, it was last minute.

But people were able to step up looking out for each other.

“It is. In kind of a small plant facility like this, there is not a lot of employees so it is like your brother going out to war whatever it might be that he got called up for. So everybody kind of keeps an eye on things, what is going on make sure he is okay and comes back,” said Kraft.

In recognition of their support, Blue Flint also got a Statement of Support Certificate to put up in the office.