WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET) — The 11th Blue Grass Goes Pink Concert is happening on Saturday, July 29.

According to a news release, the concert is scheduled to take place at Cross Ranch State Park near Washburn. Cotton Wood is entertaining the crowd at 7 p.m., and a Bismarck Cancer Center nurse plays bass in the band.

If you plan on attending the event, it’s encouraged to bring a lawn chair to sit on and wear pink if you are able to.

Tickets are $10, but kids 16 and under are free. Cross Ranch State Park charges $7 for parking. Concessions will open at 5:30 p.m. and are provided by the Washburn area churches.

On Saturday morning, there will be a 5K and a 10K walk/run trail race at 9 a.m. in the park. If you are interested in participating, you can pre-register by calling (701) 315-0017. It’s $20 to participate. Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. at the visitor’s center. Walk/run participants can attend the concert in the evening for an additional $5.

All proceeds from every event will benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. If you would like more information, you can visit their website.