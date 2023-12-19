RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — Parents, students, and school officials were in Rugby for a special ceremony.

Rugby High School was nominated for the Blue Ribbon Award and although it was given out in September, they had a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon celebrating the milestone.

“The one thing our school does really well compared to a lot of other districts is staff professional development. Our administrators give us time in the work day, built into our school calendar for us to collaborate with each other and really hone in on the teaching strategies and methods that work best within our content areas,” said Kristi Tonnessen, an agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor for Rugby Public Schools.

But that’s not the only thing that helped earn them this award.

“Another area we really focus on is student-teacher relationships. We have a mentorship program where every student at the high school here has a mentor that they meet with weekly,” said Jared Blikre, the secondary principal for Rugby High School.

Senior Haley Mayer says it was fun to be the MC for the event and to meet all the representatives.

“To me, it knows I am getting the highest level of education I can. Because being a Blue Ribbon school means that obviously something right is happening here in Rugby with us getting the best test scores we can and student involvement being high so it just lets me know that the school is providing as much as it can to make sure I excel,” said Haley Mayer, a senior at Rugby High School.

Tonnessen says they also have a very supportive community.

She adds that she’s always telling people she works for the two best administrators in the state of North Dakota.

“It is significant because it represents how awesome our kids are too and also how supportive their parents are of education and that there is so much learning that happens outside of the classroom that our teachers work hard every day to provide those opportunities for kids and I think the blue-ribbon award really represents our school as a whole,” said Tonnessen.

But this award is not just for the high school it’s for everyone.

“I think the Blue Ribbon Award means a lot to the whole school community. I feel like it shows that Rugby is proven that we are really academically and morally better in the community. We strive for our academic ability in the rugby public school system,” said Jonathan Vetsch, a freshman at Rugby High School.

Blikre says their motto is ‘Every child, every day.’