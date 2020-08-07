Blue Zones Project seeks to improve well-being in Bismark-Mandan

Starting Monday, a new health initiative will offer virtual presentations focused on community well-being in Bismarck-Mandan. It’s called the Blue Zones Project.

More than 50 communities in North America participate in the privately-run project, which aims to teach communities about the nine components of longevity.

The initiative is based on a longevity study that found there are certain regions across the world, dubbed blue zones, where people live into their hundreds.

There are also several focus groups for the community to give input on how the Bismarck-Mandan area can be made healthier.

Katie Johnke of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health explains why the community feedback is so important.

“What we want to hear from the community is input on what do you love about the Bismarck-Mandan community, what would you like to see changed in terms of improving well being and health for our community and residents,” Johnke said.

The project is brought to Bismarck-Mandan by the Preventative Health and Health Services Block Grant and the North Dakota Department of Health. It runs from Aug. 10 to 14.