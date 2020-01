One Minot man has made it an effort to help kids in the community with a basketball.

Blueprint Basketball is one of a few training gyms specific for Minot youth, but it’s fit for any player’s skill set from beginners all the way to the advanced.

They teach ball-handling skills, post moves, shooting and defense. It’s all being done in a 60-foot long by 30-foot wide storage condo unit.

For more information, visit Blueprint Basketball Facebook Page