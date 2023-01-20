BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) and BNSF Railway testified in front of the state Department of Water Resources for two hours about the fate of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

BNSF Railway submitted a Sovereign Land Permit Application for the construction of a new rail bridge over the Missouri River in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

The Department of Water Resources is considering whether or not to grant BNSF the permit.

BNSF claims that the current bridge is at the last stage of its life.

“In my opinion, bridges go through three different phases are cycles and that is a timeframe where you are making prepares which we have done over the decades to this bridge,” said Mike Herzog, BNSF Railway Bridge construction director. “And while making preparations you eventually have to start making restrictions on what travels over it. Which we have in the form of weight and speed restrictions. And then eventually you reach a point in time where you have to replace it which is where we are at today.”

BNSF also says the current state of the bridge has put the service and safety at risk and is limiting new and existing industries from doing business in North Dakota.

“Our voluntary cooperation here is a demonstration that we are willing to work with the department and this community,” said Laura Mona, BNSF Environmental Attorney.

The issue of ownership was also brought to the table.

“BNSF has clear title to the bridge through an 1864 act of Congress which granted BNSF’s predecessor a right of way through public lands,” said Mona.

However, according to Friends of the Rail Bridge, North Dakota took over ownership of navigable rivers from Congress when it became a state in 1889.

They say because Congress did not transfer ownership of the bridge to the railway before the state joined the union, the state is technically the rightful owner.

“The issue of ownership of a riverbed is an issue of first impression, of course, there aren’t any legal precedents because there has never been a situation like this,” said Lyle Witham, an Attorney for FORB.

BNSF is urging the Department of Water Resources to approve the application of the Sovereign Land Permit as soon as possible, so that they may start construction on a new bridge.

The construction of the new bridge is expected to take two to three years.