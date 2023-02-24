BURLINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Early this morning, west of Minot, it happened between Des Lacs and Burlington a little before 4 a.m.

Firefighters say two train cars went off the track. Burlington Firefighters said thankfully nobody was hurt.

Fire Chief Karter Lessman says firefighters will be on standby as contractors work to clear the overturned cars and help get the train moving again.

BNSF is working with the Burlington Fire Department to make the clean up is as smooth as possible

“I started heading down the tracks to see what else there was. Met up with the conductor coming from the head end of the train, there are six total cars with 16 containers and no hazardous materials. I think all the containers are actually empty.” said Lessman.

So far, it’s unclear what caused the cars to overturn.

Lessman says it doesn’t appear that anything dangerous was spilled.