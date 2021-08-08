BNSF Railway Train derails in Bismarck

A BNSF train has derailed near Hemlock Street in Bismarck. Approximately 15 railway cars are off the tracks.

The railway cars were carrying coal, and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports that no hazardous waste was reported falling from the cars.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, the Bismarck Fire Department and the Bismarck Police were called to the scene of the derailment.

Yegen Road, which was initially blocked off, is now open.

There are currently no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing story, KX will provide updates as we learn more.