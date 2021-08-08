BNSF Railway Train derails in Bismarck

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A BNSF train has derailed near Hemlock Street in Bismarck. Approximately 15 railway cars are off the tracks.

The railway cars were carrying coal, and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports that no hazardous waste was reported falling from the cars.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, the Bismarck Fire Department and the Bismarck Police were called to the scene of the derailment.

Yegen Road, which was initially blocked off, is now open.

There are currently no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing story, KX will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories