BNSF Railway put it bluntly in its response: “First and foremost, BNSF has clear title to the bridge … and [it] has been continuously operated by Northern Pacific Railroad’s successors, including BNSF, since at least 1883.”

In other words, BNSF said the bridge is legally ours and we plan to replace it.

In February, a group trying to preserve the nearly 140-year-old structure as a historical landmark disputed BNSF’s ownership of the railroad bridge, claiming it is actually owned by North Dakota. The point of contention by Friends Of The Rail Bridge, or FORB: When North Dakota became a state in 1889, ownership of anything attached to the Missouri River in North Dakota was transferred to the new state.

That argument was submitted in a document to North Dakota Attorney Drew Wrigley and to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Office Of Bridge Programs.

North Dakota officials have decided to stay out of the bridge ownership debate.

BNSF, in a March 11 response sent to the U.S. Coast Guard, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Washington, DC-based Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, said the argument on ownership by Friends Of The Rail Bridge is “legally absurd.” BNSF pointed to an 1864 act of Congress that granted BNSF’s predecessor, Northern Pacific Railway Company, a right of way through public lands to build and maintain a railroad, including all “draws, culvert, [and] bridges” connecting Lake Superior to the Pacific Coast.

“FORB cannot cite to any case law supporting this theory that the Missouri River’s status as a navigable waterway deprived the railroad of its ownership of the Bismarck Bridge when the State of North Dakota achieved statehood on November 2, 1889,” BNSF wrote in its response. “On the other hand, both federal and state case law, including one federal decision that specifically mentions the Bismarck Bridge by name, explain that railroad bridges built over rivers and part of and owned by the railroad just the same as railroad bridges built over land.”

BNSF Railway suggested the effort by Friends Of The Railway Bridge is an attempt to stall publication of the final environmental impact statement on the BNSF Bridge Replacement Project. That statement is expected to be released in April, along with a Record of Decision, an official document on whether or not the BNSF Bridge Replacement Project should be issued a “right to build” permit.