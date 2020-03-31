Board endorses site for Theodore Roosevelt library

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Board is endorsing some U.S. Forest Service land near Medora as the site for the Roosevelt library.

The 60-acre site is west of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation’s Burning Hills Amphitheatre.

The board evaluated 11 sites in and around Medora and considered criteria such as land acquisition, regulatory compliance and infrastructure.

Library CEO Ed O’Keefe on Monday stressed the library’s site selection is far from final because the land has to be acquired from the U.S. Forest Service.