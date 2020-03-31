Board endorses site for Theodore Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Board is endorsing some U.S. Forest Service land near Medora as the site for the Roosevelt library.
The 60-acre site is west of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation’s Burning Hills Amphitheatre.
The board evaluated 11 sites in and around Medora and considered criteria such as land acquisition, regulatory compliance and infrastructure.
Library CEO Ed O’Keefe on Monday stressed the library’s site selection is far from final because the land has to be acquired from the U.S. Forest Service.