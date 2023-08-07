BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota School Board members gathered on the capitol grounds to prepare for the upcoming school year on Monday, August 7.

As summer ends and classes resume, officials with the Department of Public Instruction are sharing ways to help North Dakota students become successful after graduation as part of a special ‘boot camp’.

“It’s a day where they come to the Capitol to do learning and professional development,” explained State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, “and the association of Department of Public Instruction shares information about different policies that have changed and different opportunities. We’re actually taking a look right now at students’ outcomes — our reading scores, our math scores. We’ll be talking more this afternoon about our choice-ready opportunities and that’s our effort as a state — to get us graduating choice-ready.”

According to Baesler, studies show the current reading curriculum that has been taught is actually harmful to students, and can actually prevent them from becoming good readers.

This is because, as she states, we are teaching kids to simply read the words instead of actually comprehending them. This is why she spoke to the board members about the science of reading — a study based on reading and issues related to reading and writing.

“The legislature understood this,” Baesler stated, “and they took action, and required that all of our teachers be trained in the science of reading.”

“How they conduct meetings or enroll students. How they hire personnel. A number of changes like that will affect the upcoming school year,” said Alexis Baxley, the executive director of the North Dakota School Board Association.

Other states that have adopted the science of reading curriculum have seen a positive improvement in students — but that isn’t the only change that will impact the future.

This isn’t to say that the science of reading was the only thing that was discussed, either: Kyle Throener, a newly elected board member that attended the boot camp, noted that he was particularly interested in learning about the cost of school lunches.

“I thought it would be something to get some information on,” he explained, “as I don’t know a lot about the school board role. I wanted to get very informed on how to approach the school and school board with concerns and be better as a school board member. I learned how low of a percentage you have to be at for income to be provided school-paid lunch — and with the cost of living and everything, it’s even hard for those with a higher income to pay for school lunches.”

Though a lot of changes are happening for the 2023-2024 school year, Baxley says North Dakota has talented, capable teachers — all of whom are now ready to take on the challenge.