Boat destroyed, garage damaged by fire at SW Minot residence

An early morning fire destroyed a boat and damaged a garage in SW Minot on Monday.

According to Jason Babinchak, the Minot Fire Department Battalion Chief, the fire department was called at 7:50 a.m. for a garage on fire with a boat on fire in the driveway.

When crews arrived, they extinguished both fires. The boat was destroyed, and the garage suffered minor damage, including some smoke damage, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Minot Fire Department Fire Prevention.

