Boaters Encouraged To Use Boat Ramp Webpage

The weather may be cool over the next few days, but warmer weather will soon return and that means many boat owners will be back on the water.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department wants boaters and anglers to take advantage of the ‘boat ramp status’ portion of their website.

With some lakes still iced over in locations across the state, boaters are urged to make sure their ramp is open before heading out.

The Department manages over 400 ramps across the state and is always looking to add new ones where accessible.

They say it’s a useful tool for more than just the status of your ramp.

“Gives them the species that are there and what type of fisheries are in that lake. It also lists all the different amenities, and then for the large systems it also lists the managing entity along with phone numbers that they can get a hold of to make sure that that site is open and usable before they make the journey there,” said Bob Frohlich the Fisheries Development Supervisor for ND Game and Fish.

Anglers are strongly encouraged to wait their turn and practice social distancing at boat ramps, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

