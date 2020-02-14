Boating, fishing, licensing violations make up majority of citations for N.D. Game and Fish in 2019

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has counted up every citation from 2019 — and licenses, boating, and fishing violations were the most common.
Here’s the full list of citations from the Game and Fish Department:
- Licensing (496): failure to carry license (240); and hunting/fishing/trapping without proper license (213).
- Fishing (475): exceeding limit (158); aquatic nuisance species violations (153); and fishing with excessive lines (48).
- Boating (422): inadequate number of personal flotation devices (206); failure to display boat registration (49); and use of unlicensed/unnumbered boat (49).
- General (289): hunting on posted land without permission (67); loaded firearm in vehicle (54); littering (37); and use of motor vehicle in restricted area (37).
- Small game (280): using shotgun capable of holding more than three shells (74); failure to leave identification of sex on game (33); and hunting in unharvested field (28).
- Miscellaneous (160): minor in possession (40); criminal trespass (35); and possession of a controlled substance (28).
- Big game (91): tagging violations (27); chronic wasting disease violations (19); and failure to wear fluorescent orange (17).
- Wildlife management areas/refuge (76): failure to obey posted regulations (31); tree stand violations (17); and possession of glass beverage containers (14).
- Furbearer (25): harassing with motor vehicle (5); hunting/trapping in a closed season (5); and untagged snares (4).