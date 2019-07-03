Boating Safety Urged This Independence Day To Ease Erosion Issues

BISMARCK – It’s been a wild six months of weather so far in North Dakota and across the country and that has had a direct impact on the Missouri River, and as you hit the water this 4th of July, Burleigh and Morton Counties are asking boaters to be mindful and cautious when on the water this Independence Day.

“A lot of water, a lot of current, kind of dangerous, if you’re inexperienced, very dangerous”, said boater Jack Tollerud

You don’t have to be a hydrologist, or a Meteorologist to notice the Missouri River is up…way up from a month ago, and the level and speed of the river has gotten the attention of emergency officials from both Morton and Burleigh counties

“Boaters along the river are being asked to show some consideration for property owners along the river by operating their boats out away from the banks and try to cut down on the amount boat wake, because we’re seeing significant bank erosion due to the boat traffic on the river”, said Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering.

Water is now flowing out of the Garrison Dam at 46-thousand cubic feet per second, that’s nearly 345-thousand gallons of water a second coming out of the Dam.

It’s not only the height of the river, it’s what’s hiding underneath.

Including pieces of debris, some the size of entire trees that can easily damage your boat.

KX News spoke with a man who assisted another boater that hit debris and broke down, he tells me the current was almost too strong for towing.

“These guys were down not too far and it took us about 40 minutes to move them a quarter mile I guess”, said Tollerud

The river is also racing toward South Dakota…at between 4 and 5 miles per hour…for a body of water that’s quite fast…fast enough to sweep even the most experienced swimmer away.

“Wear your lifejackets, or have them close by, and just watch for other boats and be aware of your surroundings and be cautious of your surrounding area”, said Tollerud

So as you load up the cooler and hit the water…make sure to also load the life jackets and other emergency supplies. to ensure a safe and happy holiday.