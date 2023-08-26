CALIFORNIA (KXNET) — Bob Barker, former host of “The Price is Right,” has died at the age of 99.

Barker’s publicist Roger Neal confirmed his death early Saturday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

In addition to the ‘Price is Right,’ Bob Barker also cared for animals, ending each episode with, ‘Have Your Pets Spayed or Neutered.’ From wild animals to pets, Bob Barker saved thousands of animals around the world. He even had his own non-profit helping them called the Dj&t Foundation.

The reason for his success? If you asked Bob, he always said, “I think people liked to see people who are just like them up on the stage.”

Barker retired from hosting “The Price is Right” in 2007, after 5 decades on TV.