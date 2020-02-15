Bobbi Weiler appointed to judgeship in South Central Judicial District

Bismarck attorney Bobbi Weiler was appointed to a judgeship in the South Central Judicial District, which will be effective in March 2020, by Gov. Doug Burgum.

Weiler has been in private practice since 2010. For the last nine years, she has been a partner in the Bismarck law firm of Jackson, Thomason & Weiler, P.C. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social and behavioral sciences from the University of Mary and graduated from Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University in Lansing, Mich., where she was editor-in-chief of the law review.

Weiler will fill the judgeship vacancy created by the March 16, 2020, retirement of longtime South Central Judicial District Judge Gail Hagerty, who was first elected as a district judge in 1994 after having served as a Burleigh County judge from 1987 to 1994. Four attorneys were named as finalists to fill the vacancy.

