BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s an exciting opportunity available for those wanting to revamp their backyard this summer.

Doosan Bobcat is wanting to give one lucky homeowner the chance to make their fantasy backyard a reality. Bobcat is hosting a $25,000 backyard makeover contest.

The company will use its equipment to show someone’s backyard some love. And the winner will also get a chance to meet country music star, Justin Moore.

“One of our customers, Justine Moore, a country music artist uses our equipment. He found out that we wanted to do something like this and he felt that that was something he wanted to be apart of. He has an 80-acre ranch in Arkansas and he loves his backyard he uses our equipment to renovate his backyard and he wanted to be involved,” said Lanelle Vasichek, at Doosan Bobcat.

Homeowners who live within 30 miles of a Bobcat dealership can apply.

Submissions will be evaluated, based on: originality, creativity, and how this makeover will empower the homeowner to accomplish more in their community.

The deadline to apply is July 26.