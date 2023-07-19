BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Workers at Bobcat in Bismarck said ‘yes’ to a new union contract this week, which they say is peace of mind for hundreds of men and women.

Union reps and Doosan Bobcat have been negotiating for the last two months on an arrangement for better treatment of workers. On Tuesday, July 18, around 700 workers in Bismarck who are part of the United Steelworkers union voted to approve a four-year agreement.

The new contract gives workers guaranteed wage increases every year, requires the company to give notice to workers if they have to work overtime, and prevents them from being mandated to work on Sundays.

“It benefits everybody,” USW District 11 Member Tom Ricker said, “because one of the other things is they’re no longer at-will employees. They now have a contract that spells out that they can only be disciplined or terminated for just cause. In the long run, it benefits all of the workers.”

Ricker is also representing steelworkers at the Bobcat plant in Rogers, Minnesota.

The nearly 200 employees there are expected to vote on a new labor agreement next month.

KX News also reached out to Doosan this week for their thoughts on the new agreement. Below is a statement written by the members of UUSW representatives that was shared with KX News.

“Doosan Bobcat has negotiated in good faith with USW representatives at our Bismarck location since December 2022, and we are proud of the comprehensive offer made to the union. We are pleased the contract has been ratified.”

“As one of the largest employers in North Dakota, Bobcat is proud of the excellent jobs we provide in all our facilities across the state and throughout North America. We remain committed to ensuring we create a strong future for our employees, customers, and communities in the region and around the world.”