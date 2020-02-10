Bobcats hockey players bring cheer to kids in the hospital

Bobcats hockey players took a break from their usual routine today.

This morning, they brought stuffed animals to kids at CHI St. Alexius Children’s Hospital. Every one they handed out was donated by fans through a teddy bear toss, where fans throw new bears and other stuffed animals out on the ice.

“I’m really excited that we get to donate these teddy bears back to the kids and I’m really excited to put a smile on these kids’ faces,” said Sam Martel, a Bobcats hockey player.

So far, 320 stuffed animals have been collected for multiple children’s hospitals and organizations in town.

