MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The remains of a body that was found on Highway 83 south of Minot back in October of 2022 has been identified as 63-year-old Manly Bacon.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, they partnered with Othram, a private forensics lab located in Woodlands, Texas to develop a DNA profile from the remains, which was then matched to a sibling of Bacon’s.

Back in October, tissue samples from the body found that it had been there for roughly six weeks, having not generated any DNA. Leaving the man as a supposed “John Doe” and that no foul play was suspected.

The Sheriff’s Department expressed their condolences to the family and those who knew Manly Bacon. They are also awaiting a final report from the North Dakota Medical Examinor’s Office, which currently leaves the case open.