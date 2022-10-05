MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The body of a man was found in a rural area near the 4500 block of Highway 83 south of Minot by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department on October 1st.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased male who, upon investigation, is estimated to have been there for six weeks.

Police were not able to find any identifying information at the scene and the man does not match any current missing persons in the Ward County area. It is believed that the man is a transient, (a person who is not believed to have a residence in the Ward County area).

No foul play is suspected based on an autopsy of the body performed October 4th by the North Dakota State Medical Examiner. DNA samples were delivered to the North Dakota State Crime Lab for identification purposes.

Police say that the man is six feet tall with long black/brown hair. He was also wearing a Sportman’s Wearhouse T-Shirt with an image similar to the one below.

(Image Courtesy of Ward County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information please reach out to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 857-6500.