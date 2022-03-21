The body of a missing Lincoln man was found on the Missouri River during a joint search Sunday afternoon.

The search effort began after Mandan Police received a report of a possible missing person on Sunday, March 20th.



The 22-year-old Lincoln man had last been seen Saturday evening in the area of South Bay Drive and 40th Ave. SE in Mandan.

Personal belongings that were said to be his, were located in a channel off the Missouri River on the ice near the location he was last seen.



Dive teams from the Morton County and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Departments responded, and the man’s body was located in an area of open water in the channel.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed.



This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.