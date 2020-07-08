Body of missing Minot man found near Sawyer

The body of a Minot man missing for a week was found by searchers Tuesday night west of Sawyer.

54-year-old Ron Lane Petersen was reported missing from his home in Minot around July 1 by family and friends. According to his family, he was not acting normal prior to his disappearance and they were concerned he could be suffering from mental illness.

Volunteers searching by helicopter in an area along the CP railroad tracks west of Sawyer discovered his body around 7:00 p.m., Tuesday.

The area in which Peterson was located was west of where a ground search was conducted earlier Tuesday. Tall grass in the search area obscured the body from being seen at ground level.

On July 4, Petersen’s vehicle was located northwest of Sawyer, parked on a gravel road.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is continuing an investigation into the death.