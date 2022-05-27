A body was recovered from the Souris River Friday on the southeast edge of Minot.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, people who were kayaking on the river reported seeing the body earlier in the day, prompting a response by the sheriff’s department, the Minot police and the Minot Fire Department.

The sheriff’s department says, while the circumstances of the death are still under investigation, no foul play is suspected at this time.

The name of the person is being held pending notification of next of kin.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.