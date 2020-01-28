Boil Water Alert the Latest in Lincoln Water Troubles

A boil water alert has been in effect in Lincoln since Saturday, which has been troubling for city officials and, of course, the people who live and work in Lincoln.

Not even a week after the city engineer drank a bottle of Lincoln water, a boil water order has been issued after running test results.

“There were five samples taken throughout town. We ended up with one sample that came back as requiring us to go to boil order because they’re was bacteria in it of some sort,” explained City Engineer Kenneth Nysether.

The issues with the new water line began last week on Tuesday after they turned it on. Lincoln residents reported discolored, cloudy and smelly water.

“We ask for continued patience. We know it’s terribly frustrating and this has been a difficult process for everyone,” said Nysether.

Around the community, you can see people taking the necessary precautions, including Lincoln Elementary who is now providing water bottles for students and staff. They’ve also switched their lunch menu to items that do not require water.

People are switching over from tap and fountain water to bottle water in an effort to avoid the water problem altogether.

“I think we just did it as an abundance of caution. I guess we put out some water bottles for our guest to alleviate any fear of any contamination,” said the owner of Lincoln Fitness Don Hawkinson.

Here are some things you should know if there is a boil water order where you live:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Only bottled water should be used for preparing infant formula.

The earliest for the boil water order could be lifted is Wednesday, as it takes 24 hours for water samples to be processed.

The Public Works Department collects the samples and passes it on to the department of state health for processing.

This is the second time in the last six months there’s been a boil water order due to complications with the new water line.