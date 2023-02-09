BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police responded to the South Bismarck Walmart early this morning regarding a bomb threat that came in around 7:50 a.m.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, management at the South Walmart evacuated the store while members of the Bismarck Police Bomb Squad and Bismarck Police Department assisted management with clearing the store of any dangers.

No bombs were located in the store and an investigation by police led them to believe that it was a scam call from a possible fake phone number and the individual was trying to scam money from Walmart.

No injuries were reported and the situation remains under investigation by Bismarck Police.