A bomb threat that resulted in the evacuation of the Ward County Courthouse and administration building Thursday for a little over two hours apparently came from an inmate.

According to a news release from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, at around 10:40 a.m., the Ward County State’s Attorney’s Office received a phone call from a man making a bomb threat and an assassination threat to the Ward County State’s Attorney’s Office and judges.

Due to the threat, the Ward County Courthouse and the Administration Building were evacuated.

The Minot Area Bomb Team and Minot Air Force Base Explosives Ordinance Disposal Team responded and conducted a search of the courthouse. No explosives were located and the buildings began to re-open around 1:00 p.m.

Investigators were able to quickly determine the phone call came from a 38-year-old inmate in the Ward County Detention Center who has been in custody on multiple felony charges since February. He was charged with terrorizing and remains in custody at the Ward County Detention Center.

Original Updates

1:07 p.m.: According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the courthouse has been cleared and officials are now in the process of re-opening the buildings.

1:00 p.m.: Authorities are still checking out the reported bomb threat. The buildings remain evacuated.

11:45 a.m.: The Ward County Courthouse and Administration Building were evacuated Thursday morning following reports of a bomb threat.

Both buildings are closed as authorities investigate the report.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department, in a Facebook post, is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.