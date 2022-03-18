Ward County Sheriff Robert Roed confirmed Surrey School was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement and the bomb squad are on the scene.



A Facebook post from Surrey School District #41 reads, “Due to special circumstances we have been ordered to evacuate the school immediately. Your child or children are not in any immediate danger.”



The post also says where the students were relocated to and asks parents to pick their children up right away.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.

