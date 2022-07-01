(KXNET) — Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College were targeted with threats Friday morning, leading to an evacuation of the campuses and closures.

Buildings at Dickinson State University were evacuated Friday morning after Dickinson Police received a bomb threat call around 10:30 a.m.

Although the threat was targeted toward a specific building on campus, all buildings at the university were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police asked the public to stay clear of the campus while they searched the grounds.

Around 12:45 p.m., Dickinson Police issued a statement saying, “After a search of campus buildings, we do not believe there is an active security threat at the Dickinson State University campus and will be clearing from the scene shortly. We would like to thank the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson Fire Department for their assistance. The investigation into the original call placed to dispatch is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Bismarck State College was also closed around 12:20 p.m., following a “safety threat.” About 30 minutes later, college officials posted on their Facebook account, “Bismarck PD has determined there is no ongoing safety risk for BSC. An all-clear has been given. All BSC offices and services will remain closed.”

Minot State University and Williston State College reportedly did not receive any similar threats today.