A photo of the Magic City gate at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — After over a month of being overseas, the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (EBS) completed a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission based out of RAF Fairford, England, and returned to Minot Air Force Base on Sept. 23.

“The BTF was most definitely a success,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Loucks, 23rd Bomb Squadron commander. “Our objective was to strengthen relations with NATO allies and partners and to demonstrate our shared pledge to global security and stability.”

According to a news release, throughout the BTF, the 23rd EBS built essential relationships across Europe and Southeast Asia.

“Working side by side with our NATO allies is fantastic,” said Loucks. “It allows us training opportunities that we can’t necessarily get back in the states. It allows us to fight through some of the subtle nuances and friction that come with allies and partners working together.”

The BTF flew alongside a variety of NATO allies and partners, including the Royal Bahraini, Royal Saudi, Danish, Swedish, Italian, German, and Belgian Air Forces.

BTFs are routinely flown across Europe and Africa with partner nations, to help build the defense capability and capacity of their security forces.