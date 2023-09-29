MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The man who led police on a car chase through Minot saw court for the first time on Friday.

32-year-old Jared Patterson is charged with 13 felonies and is now being held on a $7,500 bond.

According to an affidavit, Patterson fled officers after they approached his car window while he appeared to be asleep near 13th Ave. SE. Officers say they deployed spike strips when he drove away, but the pursuit continued through Northwest and Northeast Minot.

The affidavit states Patterson drove through a construction zone at 50 miles per hour with construction workers present, then fled on foot. Police eventually caught him.

According to documents, those construction workers filed reckless endangerment charges against Patterson. Along with six reckless endangerment counts, he is charged with possession of fentanyl, fleeing police, refusal to halt, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, aggravated reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

Patterson’s preliminary hearing is set for November 3.