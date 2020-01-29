Books beat the box office? More Americans visit the library than movies, sporting events, and concerts

More Americans are visiting libraries than they are going to the movies, live sporting events, and even concerts, according to a recent Gallup Poll.

So what is it that keeps people hitting the books?
Well, it’s more than books, actually … although books are still the number one item being checked out of the Minot Public Library.

But the library is geared towards more than book-lovers, which is a big reason it attracts people of all ages, with all kinds of interests.

Here’s a little bit of a numbers breakdown:
In 2019, the Minot Public Library averaged more than 10,500 visitors a month, that’s about 370 visitors a day.
As of December 31, it has 26,204 cardholders. That’s a five percent increase from the year before.On average, the library gets 250 NEW cardholders every month.

“I look at the fact that we have more than 26,000 people with Minot Public Library cards and I actually wish that that was twice as big because we’re hoping for a population of 50,000, right? And we serve people outside of Minot as well, so I want more and more people to get the numbers up, so I hope more people will come in and get a library card,” Library Director, Janet Anderson said.

Those card numbers don’t include the many people that use the services that don’t require a card, like the free wifi or weekly and daily programs geared towards kids of all ages and adults.

Accessibility to whats relevant plays a big role in getting people to the library, too.

For example, Anderson said she expects to see an increase in visitors to use computers and internet during tax season, or even to complete census forms, and it’s up the library staff to have the knowledge to educate people on how to find the necessary forms.

Although staying up to date helps keep libraries strong, it’s also a challenge since there’s always something new to keep up with, ranging from a change in technology to new book releases.

