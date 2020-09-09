Booze and a Movie: Minot City Council votes to allow AMC Theatre to serve alcohol

The next time you visit the movie theater in Minot you may be able to enjoy a different kind of treat.

AMC Theatre in Dakota Square Mall will soon join others across the U.S. in selling alcohol. Minot City Council members approved an alcoholic beverage license for the organization Tuesday night, but not before some opposition.

Alderwoman Lisa Olson voiced concerns about having children present around alcohol. The theater manager was at the meeting and said they will make sure it remains a fun and safe environment for everyone.

“We’re going to be adding the alcohol compliance checks to our theater checks that we already do. And that will involve an associate, maybe an usher walks into the theater and does a quick pan of the audience to make sure no one is sharing alcohol and anybody that is indeed consuming alcohol or has one in their cup holder has an armband,” said Kevin Jensen, theater manager.

Jensen also said there will be a limit to how many drinks you can buy, which is only two per person. This will be the first AMC Theatre in North Dakota to sell alcohol.