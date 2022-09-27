MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum, Montana’s governor, and three Canadian premiers urged President Joe Biden to restore the Pre-Pandemic hours of operation at land border ports.

Some land ports in North Dakota are extending the hours of operation and Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted for travelers going to Canada this weekend.

The Canadian government is lifting its Covid-19 restrictions, like vaccine mandates, for travelers on October 1.

“The government of Canada put these border measures in place back in March of 2020. And the intention was, at that time, to reduce the spread of Covid-19 virus in Canada and in order to help our communities stay safe during the Pandemic,” said Roxie Remillard, the chief of operations for the Canada Border Services Agency.

Since the Pandemic began, the entire country, including states like North Dakota, saw a decrease in Canadian tourists.

And while many restrictions have been lifted, the amount of visitors is still lower than normal.

“The truth is that we’re not getting tourism from Canada like we formally got, pre-Pandemic. We are certainly getting Canadians to come, we absolutely are, but it’s just not to the level of what we would like to see,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, the executive director for Visit Minot.

Last week, it was announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is temporarily expanding the hours at three ports of entry in North Dakota.

Governor Burgum welcomed this decision, as well as the hospitality industry.

“Hotels, restaurants, retail, events, attractions, that entire industry is impacted from Canadians. Even our home improvement stores, absolutely feel a boost from Canadians too. Canadians love to come down and have fun in Minot and there’s a long history of that relationship,” said Schoenrock.

Schoenrock hopes once the Covid-19 restrictions are dropped this weekend, we see even more Canadian tourism.

“This was kind of the, hopefully, the last piece to that puzzle and we can enjoy Canadians again soon,” said Schoenrock.

And while restrictions are being lifted, it’s still important to be prepared, when headed to and from the border.

“We ask that appropriate documentation, valid travel documents, passports are readily available for the officers,” said Remillard.

Governor Burgum stated that if the pre-Pandemic hours aren’t resumed at the shared ports, it will further damage our economy and fuel concerns.