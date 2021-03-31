Border Patrol agent rescues man from brush fire in Burke County

A U.S. Border Patrol agent saved a man from a brush fire in Burke County on March 26.

Around 2 p.m. last Friday, an agent assigned to the Portal, North Dakota Border Patrol Station was on patrol when he saw smoke near the U.S.-Canada border near the Short Creek Recreation Area, according to a press release. He approached the smoke and realized it was a brush fire.

The agent saw a vehicle “driving frantically” around the flames, eventually catching fire. He then called for help.

The agent was able to get around the flames and reach the man, who had exited his vehicle and was running from the fire.  The man got in the agent’s vehicle and they drove to a safe distance from the fire.

The driver was treated for burns, and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

