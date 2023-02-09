BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — Our neighbors to the North share more than just the North Dakotan-Canadian nice attitude.

Both countries share border cities that contribute to each other’s economies.

And in Bottineau, it is not uncommon to see Canadian travelers walking down Main Street or jetting around Lake Metigoshe in the summer.

But border towns like Bottineau were hurting during the pandemic, as they rely on our neighbors to the North to spend their money on the four seasons playground.

“I talk to the restaurants and the businesses around town, and they’ve noticed them coming back but it’s not as full force as it was. But it’s increasing. And with summertime, we expect it to really boom,” said Kelly Beaver, the director for the Bottineau Chamber of Commerce.

Summer has obvious attractions to Northerners: the lake, hiking trails, and cheaper grocery prices.

But Americans rely on Canada for getaways too, and some locals say they have not been to Canada as frequently as before and that’s partly because of shorter border crossing hours.

“Our community is a northern border community. And so, we rely on traffic across the borders for both sides, Canadian and American, and right now the borders are limited in the hours that they can be open. And I think it has had some economic impact, especially on what we notice on our side. And so, I wish they would extend our borders back to the hours that they were open prior. It would benefit everybody greatly on both sides,” said Amy Atrz, a Bottineau resident.

Canadian visitors are a common sight at gas stations and grocery stores in Bottineau, often buying tobacco items because Canada’s tax on tobacco products is nearly three times the price as the US.

They also come to the US to buy things that Canadian stores do not sell.

“During the holiday time, it was the Bugels. They could not get them up there, I guess they make something called nuts and bolts and so we were selling out of every single day they were down here. There are some other little things, I guess one of the ice cream toppings they can’t get up there, so they come here,” said William Knodeo, the Manager at Jason’s Super Foods.

Even though Summer is the busiest time of year in Bottineau, leaders are seeing increasing tourism as we move further away from the pandemic.

With a full main street, the Bottineau Winter Park, and hiking and snowmobiling trails galore, there is plenty to do in Bottineau outside of summer.

“We have things to do all year. Summer, winter, fall, spring. Anything that you’re looking for, you can find it here,” said Beaver.