BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular nightclub and bar is having to change their hours due to staffing shortages.

Managers at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse on South 3rd Street in Bismarck say they’re only opening up for weekends.

The roadhouse will be closed Monday through Thursday effective immediately.

This comes after the Borrowed Bucks in Fargo closed their doors last year due to a lack of staffing.

Borrowed Bucks in Grand Forks faced the same fate as Fargo, their doors closed back in 2016.