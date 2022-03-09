Community volunteers are gathering to stir up some ingredients of love for soup.

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus in Bismarck are making and selling borscht soup to help with a rescue mission.

A priest, with assistance from another man, who both have ties to people in North Dakota, has a plan to help rescue more than 20 orphaned children in Ukraine and take them to Poland.

About 56 gallons of borscht are expected to be made.

Volunteers say spirits are high as they work to make as much of a difference as they can.

“Everyone here is so joyful because we have some way to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” said volunteer Joyce Gruby.

In order to support this cause, the soup will be sold Thursday evening from 4 to 8 at Little Odessa for $10 per quart.